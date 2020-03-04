Catalytic converters stolen from multiple vehicles in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department received calls earlier this week for people stealing catalytic converters out of their cars.

Police said they got calls from people on both Bridge and Prospect Streets Monday. The converters can be stolen from a parked car by cutting them from underneath.

No suspects have been named. Police say that drivers should be parking their cars in well-lit areas to try and avoid someone from stealing anything.

The catalytic converter reduces toxic gases from the exhaust system.

Police will have extra patrols on the streets to try and find the thieves. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Northampton Police Department.