NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Northampton is going through some design changes and the city has launched a contest to help support businesses during construction.

A redesign of downtown Northampton includes reducing travel lanes and parking spots, as well as adding bicycle lanes and widening sidewalks along Main Street. The project is called “Picture Main Street” and its purpose is to provide improvements for safe and accessible options for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

While construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2025, businesses will remain open. The City of Northampton city, in partnership with the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) and the Downtown Northampton Association (DNA) is encouraging everyone to continue supporting retail and dining establishments during this time. To reinforce the community to support businesses on Main Street, a contest called “Name That Campaign” has been launched.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra’s office, residents are being asked to help come up with a memorable name to help support businesses. They are looking for “clever wordplay, a catchy phrase, an acronym, or a heartfelt sentiment, a perfect name that captures the spirit of resilience and collaboration.”

“We are excited to kick off the construction mitigation process by involving the community in this fun and engaging contest. The campaign name will serve as a rallying cry for our shared commitment to supporting Main Street businesses during the Picture Main Street construction project”, shared Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra. “We look forward to seeing the creativity and enthusiasm our community brings to this initiative.”

To submit your entry by January 31st and have a chance to win a $50 Northampton gift card, visit NorthamptonMA.gov. The campaign name will be announced in February.