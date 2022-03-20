NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Northampton every Sunday evening Cathedral of the Night meets In front of the first churches.

The worship group has been coming together for the last 11 years. They help give back to their community by offering clothes, a warm meal, and the word of the Lord.

Sunday’s meeting had a variety of warm winter hats, coats and gloves as well. 22News spoke to this group who has a mission to help create a safe space for those in need.

“One of the biggest things we really try and offer is, just that we are there for one another. That nobody is alone in whatever is happening,” said Pastor Steph Smith. “And so we say whenever anybody comes, the biggest gift you bring is yourself. It’s people, it’s relationships so we just try to create a space where everyone can get to know each other and break down all those barriers between those that have and those that don’t have. Because everybody needs something and everybody has something to offer.”

Cathedral of the Night offers a sermon, as well as clothes, sanitary products, to those who may need it. Sunday night was the first night since the pandemic began they were able to break bread again.