Cause of East Heaven fire in Northampton determined

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The cause of a fire at East Heaven on West Street in Northampton Monday evening was determined to be accidental.

According to Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, the fire started in a closet holding mechanical equipment that was connected to hot tubs. The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

(Northampton Fire Department)

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and the road reopened after a few hours. It caused significant damage to the rooftop. No injuries were reported and there was no evidence of foul play.

Northampton fire investigators, Northampton detectives and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal assisted in investigating the fire. Holyoke, Hadley, Hatfield, South Deerfield and Amherst firefighters provided mutual aid.