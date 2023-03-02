SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire at a Southampton home Tuesday night was caused by a propane grill.

More than a dozen fire departments were called to a single-family home on 79 Maple Street at around 7 p.m. for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived, they could see flames in the rafters of the home. Southampton fire said it was challenging due to the difficult roadway, icy conditions, and lack of water.

Pelham Fire Department and Westover’s Fire Department assisted with their water tanker trucks. According to Westover Fire, one of their tankers shuttled 8,000 gallons of water due to the lack of fire hydrants in the rural area.

The Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office Spokesperson Jake Wark told 22News the fire was determined to be accidental and began with a propane grill on the rear deck of the home.

No injuries were reported. A father, his two children, and their dog made it out safely from the home, according to GoFundMe. A friend set up the fundraiser to help the family with essential items and more than $31,000 has been donated as of Thursday morning.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents of the following when using a propane grill: