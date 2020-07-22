CAUTION: Cyanobacteria algae blooms in Easthampton, “when in doubt, stay out”

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nashawannuck and Lower Mill Ponds in Easthampton were closed in August 2019 due to cyanobacteria algae. The health department has now created a plan for responding to cyanobacteria complaints on any body of water in Easthampton.

The health department will send photos to the Massachusetts Environmental Toxicology Program to help identify potential algae blooms. An advisory for residents to stay out of the water will be issued until the algae clears.

Two tests are required at least one week apart to determine if it is clean and visibly clear from the algae before lifting the advisory.

The health department will respond to algae complaints from residents as soon as they can but remind residents to keep you and your pets away from the water and remember “when in doubt, stay out.

To contact the Easthampton Health Department visit easthamptonma.gov

The following protocol is in place for the response to a complaint or an observation of a possible

harmful algal bloom in any of the bodies of water in Easthampton.

More information on cyanobacteria can be found:

General Information

When a dramatic increase in a cyanobacteria population occurs, this is called harmful algal

blooms (HABs), or more accurately, cyanobacterial HABs (CyanoHABs). It often results in the

waterbody turning bright green or blue-green, and forms a surface scum or a discoloration of the

water column. They often look like pea soup or spilled, blue or green paint; however, the color

can also vary. CyanoHABs can cause dissolved oxygen (DO) swings that may result in plant and

animal die-off, taste and odor issues, and can cause potential public health issues from the

cyanotoxins they may release.

Health concerns associated with CyanoHABs vary depending on the type of cyanobacteria, the

route of exposure, and the amount of cyanotoxins present. Ingestion is the primary concern since

ingesting small amounts of cyanobacteria or cyanotoxin can cause gastrointestinal symptoms

while larger amounts may cause liver or neurological damage. Contact with cyanobacteria can

cause skin or eye irritation. Inhaling water spray containing cyanobacteria can cause asthma-like

symptoms. Small children and pets are more susceptible to the effects of cyanotoxins than adults.

A complaint is received, or a noticeable scum later is observed by a member of the

Easthampton Health Department on a body of water in Easthampton. A representative from the Easthampton Health Department will respond to the body of

water as soon as possible and will take photos of the body of water. If the body of water

is Nashawannuck Pond, by request, a member of the Nashawannuck Pond Committee

will be notified immediately once a complaint is received. As recommended by the MA Dept. of Public Health Toxicology Program, photos will be

sent to the Toxicology Program via e-mail. MA DPH recommends immediate closure and

posting at a body of water if the photo sent appears to be more likely than not an algae

bloom. If the MA DPH recommends immediate closure and posting, a representative

from the Easthampton Health Department will close and post the body of water. Signage

should be posted at (all) water body entry points and should include the following: date

of the posting, contact information for the posting authority, language (to be provided or

reviewed by MDPH) advising against contact with the water, and a recommendation that

pets accidentally entering the water be rinsed.

Nashawannuck Pond: If the body of water is Nashawannuck Pond, a member from the

Nashawannuck Pond Committee will be notified immediately to begin coordinating

private testing. Information regarding the closure of the body of water will be posted on the Easthampton

Facebook Page, local media contacts will be notified via e-mail, Department Heads in the

City will be notified via e-mail, and a Code Red call will be requested through the

Mayor’s Office. Nashawannuck Pond: If the body of water is Nashawannuck Pond, the committee has

the ability to contract out private testing of the body of water, if desired. Testing shall be

completed by a licensed laboratory. Laboratories authorized to complete this testing can

be found here: https://www.mass.gov/doc/cyanobacteria-andor-cyanotoxins-contractservices-list/download

Although the DPH recommends waiting for the visible scum layer to dissipate, the committee has the ability to test sooner, if desired. All protocol set forth by the state shall be followed such as where on the body of water to retrieve samples from, how to properly collect samples, receiving two samples below the guideline level, one week apart, to recommend rescinding the advisory.

All other bodies of water: If the body of water is NOT Nashawannuck Pond, protocol set forth by the state will be followed i.e. waiting for the visible scum layer to dissipate prior to requesting testing through DPH, receiving two samples below the guideline level, one week apart, to recommend rescinding the advisory, etc.

DPH guidelines for cyanobacteria cell counts shall be followed:

MDPH believes that the current literature supports the use of a cell count guideline of 70,000 cells/mL in order to prevent adverse health effects from exposure opportunities to cyanobacteria and related toxins during algal blooms.

If the cell count exceeds 50,000 cells/mL, toxin testing of lysed cells should be done to ensure that guideline of 14 ppb is not exceeded. The lysing should consist of three freeze and thaw cycles.

If either the cell count exceeds 70,000 cells/mL or the toxin level of lysed cells meets or exceeds 14 ppb, post an advisory against contact with the water. The lysing should consist of three freeze and thaw cycles.

Because cyanobacteria can multiply extremely rapidly, frequency of follow-up testing may depend in part on weather conditions, e.g., predicted hot, dry, and calm conditions, all of which promote rapid cyanobacteria generation, may suggest more frequent testing than weekly.

Since decreasing cell counts indicate cell die-off and lysing cells release toxins, algal toxin concentrations in the water may rise for a period of time after cell counts decrease. Many factors (e.g., wind, rain, temperature) can effect the progression of die-off, which supports a measured approach for lifting an advisory similar to that of Oregon and Australia: advisories may be lifted after two successive and representative sampling rounds one week apart demonstrate cell counts or toxin levels below those at which an advisory would be posted.

Once two tests are taken, at least one week apart, and are below the above-noted cell counts, the advisory and postings will be removed. An update will be posted on the Easthampton Facebook Page, local media contacts will be notified via e-mail, Department Heads in the City will be notified via e-mail, and a Code Red call will be requested through the Mayor’s Office.