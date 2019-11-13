CCC puts quarantine order on all oil-based marijuana vaping products

This Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 photo shows a vitamin E acetate sample during a tour of the Medical Marijuana Laboratory of Organic and Analytical Chemistry at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, N.Y. On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta said fluid extracted from 29 lung injury patients who vaped contained the chemical compound in all of them. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission on Tuesday ordered a quarantine on all oil-based marijuana vaping products.

Tuesday was the day that medical marijuana patients were once again able to purchase vaping products, but as that ban was lifted, the CCC announced a new order.

The CCC issued a quarantine order Tuesday, banning marijuana products and devices that rely on vaporization like vape pens, cartridges, and inhalers. This, as medical marijuana cardholders in Massachusetts, were supposed to be able to once again purchase vaping products afternoon Tuesday.

This means medical marijuana patients can purchase flower vaporizers, but oil-based vaping products remain banned.

The Commission said it’s “in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens.”

Last Thursday, the CCC chose not to uphold Governor Baker’s vaping ban for medical marijuana patients.

This quarantine comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Vitamin E acetate, an additive, sometimes used to dilute or thicken THC vaping liquids, was likely responsible for the recent cases of vaping illness,

There have been three confirmed vaping-related deaths in Massachusetts.

The CCC said it will announce more information at a later date.