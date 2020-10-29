CDC: Mask wearing has increased among all ages

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A new CDC report says mask wearing has increased among all age groups since the spring, but they’re least likely to be worn among young people.

According to the survey, U.S. adults wearing face masks have increased from nearly 80-percent in April to almost 90-percent in June. However, the report shows that younger adults 18 to 29 are laxer in taking COVID-19 safety precautions.

That includes a decrease in mask wearing, washing hands, and social distancing. Some say these findings aren’t surprising.

Amherst resident, Mitchell Hopkinson told 22News, “I feel late in the semester people are getting tired of quarantining–school is getting stressful and finals are coming up. People are trying to go out and have a good time and when that happens, cases start spreading.”

The survey also asked about six safety measures that people take to stop COVID-19 spread.

Safety measures that scored low amongst all age groups include canceling or postponing social or recreational activities.