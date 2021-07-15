CDC says alarming 2020 overdose deaths data is ‘record-breaking’

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Troubling new data shows just how deadly 2020 was when it comes to overdose deaths, the CDC reporting last year was record-breaking. 

Over 90,000 people; that is just how many lost their lives in an overdose nationally, over 2,000 in Massachusetts. 

The data put out yesterday by the CDC shows a roughly 29 percent increase in overdose deaths last year compared to the year before. Some states saw higher increases than others, while Massachusetts saw a predicted 1.9 percent change. 

Vermont’s went up as much as nearly 60 percent. Overdose deaths are just one piece as to why 2020 was the deadliest year in U-S history. Over 3 million lives were lost, with more than 375,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

To give you some historical context, in 1970 when there was a heroin epidemic in the U.S., there were 7,200 overdose deaths. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today