CDC says alarming 2020 overdose deaths data is ‘record-breaking’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Troubling new data shows just how deadly 2020 was when it comes to overdose deaths, the CDC reporting last year was record-breaking.

Over 90,000 people; that is just how many lost their lives in an overdose nationally, over 2,000 in Massachusetts.

The data put out yesterday by the CDC shows a roughly 29 percent increase in overdose deaths last year compared to the year before. Some states saw higher increases than others, while Massachusetts saw a predicted 1.9 percent change.

Vermont’s went up as much as nearly 60 percent. Overdose deaths are just one piece as to why 2020 was the deadliest year in U-S history. Over 3 million lives were lost, with more than 375,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

To give you some historical context, in 1970 when there was a heroin epidemic in the U.S., there were 7,200 overdose deaths.