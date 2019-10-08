CDC works with states and agencies to find cause of vaping-related illnesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Hampshire County is the first person to die from the illness in the state.

Health officials did not specify which city or town she’s from, but they did identify the woman as someone in her 60’s.

She was one of about 121 suspected cases of the vaping-related illness in the state.

Massachusetts is now the 16 state where a person has died from the illness.

The CDC says they are working with states and other agencies to try and identify the cause of this vaping-related illness.

A number of patients have reported using THC-products in their vapes.

The CDC is encouraging people to avoid these products in particular, but no formal link has yet been found.

