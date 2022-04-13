HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The 14th Annual Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament will take place September 27, 2022, at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow, MA, and will be joined by CDK Global as their presenting sponsor.

The 14th Annual Driving for the Cure Charity Golf supports neuro-oncology research in honor of Tom Cosenzi, a successful businessman and father of four who succumbed to brain cancer on September 3, 2009, at 52.

Since its creation, the annual golf tournament has raised more than $1.3 million with its partnership with the Jimmy Fund, one of the largest organized golf programs in the U.S. All proceeds support Dr. Patrick Wen and his team of researchers in the Neuro-Oncology Department at Dana Farber Cancer Institute

“My brother Tom and I started this charity golf tournament to honor the legacy of our dad,” said TommyCar co-owner, Carla Cosenzi. “His vision was that no other family would experience the pain that he and his family endured. It was Tom’s wish that his family and friends continue to raise money for Neuro-Oncology Research so the burden of Cancer can be eliminated for patients and their families. We’re so thankful to CDK Global for their partnership and we are proud to be able to support the world-class research that is ongoing at Dana-Farber.”

The tournament features a “Tee off against Cancer” start. Players will enjoy 18 holes of golf at one of the area’s top premier private golf courses, a delicious lunch, exciting on-course activities, an evening cocktail reception with live entertainment, a gourmet dinner, amazing raffle prizes, and silent and live auctions.

For more information on the Tom Cosenzi Driving For The Cure Charity Golf Tournament visit this link.