HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A night out for veterans and active military members tonight in Hadley.

Central Rock Gym hosted a veteran rock climbing night. The center for human development’s barrier-free recreation program offered the experience for free. It’s a program that has provided adaptive sports for people with disabilities for more than 30 years. Organizers say rock climbing is a great experience, which helps veterans reduce stress and improve their mental health through physical activity.

Jessica Levine, of CHD’s all-in recreation program told 22News, “It’s a fun meet up and to have fun and not just talk about military army. It’s fun talking about climbing, something that they love to do.”

David Whitley, a veteran said, “This was an opportunity that I decided I was going to take. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s an opportunity for me to meet some people and get into a new sport that I have not had any exposure to.”

Veteran rock climbing night is offered the third Wednesday of every month at Central Rock Gym.