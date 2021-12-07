Ceremony held at Pearl Harbor Veterans bridge

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As communities reflect on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a ceremony was held to honor those who fought.

It was about honoring and remembering those who served, even decades later making sure their sacrifice will not go unnoticed. The ceremony was held at the Pearl Harbor Veterans bridge. The bridge located on the border of Easthampton and Northampton is the perfect way to bring veterans and legislators from both communities together.

“As we have less and less veterans that are here that served in World War II, it’s particularly important to honor them and remember that service and that sacrifice,” said Northampton Mayor-elect Gina-Louise Sciarra.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, less than 250,000 of the 16 million Americans who served are still alive today.