Ceremony to ordain cherry trees in Northampton to be held Monday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Demonstrators plan to gather in Northampton Monday morning to try and stop the beginning of a construction project that will eliminate a number of Cherry trees on Warfield Place.

The project is part of the city’s 2021 paving contract which is reconstructing a number of roads around town with improvements to drainage as well as changes to sidewalks for pedestrians and bicycles.

Residents of Warren Place will gather at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning for a ceremony for seven Japanese Cherry Trees slated to be cut down for the project. The group also gathered 1,400 signatures on a petition to pause and redesign the project to save the trees. According to the group, Northampton’s Mayor did not respond to the petition.