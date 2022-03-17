FLORENCE, Mass (WWLP) – Friends of Children will present the 2022 Changemaker Award to Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan for his accomplishments, advocacy, and impact on child abuse and domestic violence.

Since 2003, Sullivan had been an advocate for the people of the Pioneer Valley such as children and young adults served by Friends of Children. Friends of Children is a nonprofit organization in Hadley, MA that serves to help children and young adults that are affected by foster care or the juvenile justice system.

Previous roles Sullivan has contributed to:

Co-founded the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin Region

Advisor to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire

Contributed to the team that established Franklin County Family Drug Court

Co-founded and Co-chaired Hampshire HOPE, Opioid Task Force of Franklin County, and North Quabbin Region to address the opioid crisis

Massachusetts Children’s Trust board member to help end child abuse

Testified twice to the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities

To learn more about this event and purchase tickets click here.

Sullivan will be presented the 2022 Changemaker award at the Garden House in Look Park at 5:30 p.m. on March 25.

Event Schedule: