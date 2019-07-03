Changes to Annual Fourth of July celebration in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – Amherst will hold their annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration Thursday, but residents can expect some changes to the festivities.

In a news release sent to 22News, a variety of activities including a pie-eating contest, live bands, carnival games, hot air balloon rides and more will start at 5 p.m.

Atkins Farm will host a Blueberry Pie Eating Contest on the main stage at 8:15 p.m. and the Amherst Community Band will play until the fireworks show.

The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m.

Due to construction on the field behind McGuirk Stadium, the event will take place on the field to the South of the stadium off of University Drive.

Parking is available for a donation of $5 or residents can take a UMass Transit Bus to the event.

Parking will be available in lots 11, 22, and 33.

Rocky Hill road will be closed to patrons entering the event as well as both entrances to the Dallas Mall creating one entry along Stadium Drive.

Because of two serious car accidents last year, Hadley and Amherst PD have decided to close route 116 from Route 9 to the UMass exit from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.