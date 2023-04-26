NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton residents and business owners will have a chance to hear more about proposed changes to Main Street during a virtual public hearing Wednesday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation proposes to reduce vehicle traffic flow on the entire length of Main Street (From West/Elm Streets to Market/Hawley Street) from two lanes in each direction down to a single lane. The proposal would also add dedicated bike lanes in each direction of travel, and reconfigure parking along the street, among other proposed changes.

The virtual hearing will be held between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M. Click here for more information, and to register for the meeting.