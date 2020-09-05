Cheap gas prices for Labor Day weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Good news if your hitting the road this holiday weekend, Labor Day gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts rose is $2.16. Putting it still well below last year’s national average of $2.64.

In the past decade, the lowest price for gas on labor day was in 20-16 when an average gallon was about $2.20. 22News spoke with Northampton resident, Jennifer Jalbert, about the impact this cheap gas has on traveling.

“I know a lot of people are doing day trips due to COVID so I think it will be a great incentive to get people to just get out, even around our local area-get to see things they may not normally have time to do,” said Jalbert.

If you have travel plans this weekend, here are some tips on how to travel safely.