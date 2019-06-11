Chefs participate in annual culinary conference at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A tasty week-long conference continued at UMass Amherst Monday night.

Hundreds of chefs are participating in the 25th Annual Chef Culinary Conference. The goal of the conference is to inspire and educate fellow chefs, dietitians, and food suppliers.

This year’s theme is “Tell your story: Past, Present and Future.”

One of Monday’s courses focused on the history of fermented foods – like kombucha and sake. 22News spoke with an assistant professor of Food and Science about the growing appeal of healthier food options.

John Gibbons said, “I think people are pretty interested in general in fermented foods because of the health benefits, and also because of the interesting and weird flavors in fermented foods.”

The week-long conference will run through Friday.