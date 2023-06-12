CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A public meeting is being held in Chesterfield on Wednesday in connection with the town’s hazard mitigation plan.

The Pioneer Vally Planning Commission will update Chesterfield residents, businesses, and surrounding community residents and representatives with an overview of the hazard mitigation planning process. The public is welcome to provide input on the impact of natural hazards and climate change and to determine how to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from hazards.

Town officials are working with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission to update the hazard mitigation plan to be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) for review and approval. An approved plan makes the community eligible for federal and state mitigation grant funding.

The last plan on the Pioneer Vally Planning Commission’s website shows Chesterfield’s hazard mitigation plan was last adopted in 2016.

The event will be held June 14th at 6:30 p.m. inside the Chesterfield Community Center located at 400 Main Road.