SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from South Hadley and Chicopee worked Friday morning to put out a fire at a house that’s right on the town line.

The fire was at a home on Old Lyman Road. A section of Old Lyman Road was closed from New Ludlow Road to Industrial Drive while firefighters worked.

There’s no official word yet on any injuries, or what caused the fire.