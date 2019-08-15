Child takes wheel after being left alone inside car in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A child who was left alone in a car jumped into the driver’s seat in Hatfield this week, sending one person to the hospital.

According to Sergeant Clinton Billips of the Hatfield Police Department, a mother and her eight-year-old child were in a car on Depot Road when she realized she forgot her purse and ran inside with the car still running.

Sgt. Billips said the eight-year-old then jumped into the driver’s seat after the mother ran inside and hit reverse.

A nearby adult saw what was happening, and tried to stop it. That person suffered an arm injury in the process and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.