Children safety event held in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A safety event is being held in Amherst to check car seats and bike helmets for kids.

The event is being held in the parking lot of Amherst Pediatrics located at 31 Hall Drive from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. UMass Amherst police officers are checking the car seats for expiration dates, properly secured, and fit for the child.

Bike helmets can also be inspected by police officers. The public is invited to bring their bike helmets to the event for inspection and fitted securely. Safety information for children will also be provided.