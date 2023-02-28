NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Fire was called to South Street for a structure fire before 7:00 p.m., Tuesday evening.

Upon arrival, smoke was found throughout the structure and a possible chimney fire. All units found there were no extensions outside of the chimney. According to Northampton Fire, crews ended up ventilating the house and continued to monitor for any fire extension into the house.

Credit: Northampton Fire Rescue

Credit: Northampton Fire Rescue

Credit: Northampton Fire Rescue

Credit: Northampton Fire Rescue

Once a further investigation was conducted, Northampton Fire say the damper to the chimney was found to have malfunctioned and closed. Smoke was then backed up into the home.

Easthampton Fire Department, South Deerfield Fire District, and Hadley Fire Department all helped to assist.