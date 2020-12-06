Christmas nativity scene held outside Hadley church

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – During more traditional times, members of the First Congregational Church in Hadley would perform the holiday nativity scene inside the church. But due to COVID-19 members performed outside in front of the church Sunday.

The audience of congregants remained in their cars Sunday watching the performance from the church parking lot. Not ideal but in light of health concerns very practical.

“We have an annual pageant, it’s one of our favorite traditions and this year with COVID we were trying to figure out a favorite way to have that tradition, for our family,” said director Lia West.

This being the first time the church presented their pageant on the front steps, they didn’t have long to wait to receive affirmation from the onlookers in the parking lot.

“I loved it, it was great,” said Anette of Sunderland. “We were sitting in my car and we thought it was over but people said get something to drink.”

In the words of someone who said it best long ago, where there’s a will there’s a way, as the traditional pageant went off without a hitch adapting to the times we’re living in.