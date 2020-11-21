Christmas tree farm in Hatfield opens for the season

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has meant the end to a lot of things this year, but this Christmas tradition.

Saturday was the start of the holiday season at Chestnut Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Hatfield. And families had a beautiful day for it.

“I’m really having fun out here,” said Brady Wood of Deerfield. “It’s better than just going to the store and picking up a plastic tree.”

It was a busy opening day Saturday at Chestnut Mountain as people came through to select their favorite tree and get it into their homes before Thanksgiving.

However, this annual holiday tradition has some differences this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks were required and people are asked to use the sanitizer stations, as well as social distance. Co-owner Jake Schrader told 22News, the tree farm purposely opened one week early to limit large crowds.

“We were looking ahead at COVID-19 and what we could do to help to space people out so we did different layouts and opened a week early to minimize the people at one time, while maximizing the people for getting a Christmas tree in time,” Schrader explained.

One family from Deerfield brought home a Frazier fir and said they’ll be spending Thanksgiving decorating it.

“We decided that because times are the way they are we should decorate our tree on Thanksgiving,” Mike and Maggie Wood told 22News. “…Lack of company and experiences we will miss on that day, hopefully this will bring some small sense of normalcy.”