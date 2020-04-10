Christopher Heights residents, staff members test positive for COVID-19

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Four residents and one staff member of the Christopher Heights Assisted Living Community in Belchertown have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the facility told 22News the Belchertown Board of Health has instructed all residents to quarantine in their apartments and to wear face masks for the immediate future.

They said they will be notified once the quarantine is over. In the meantime, all residents and staff will be monitored for symptoms of the COVID-19.