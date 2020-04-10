Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Christopher Heights residents, staff members test positive for COVID-19

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Four residents and one staff member of the Christopher Heights Assisted Living Community in Belchertown have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the facility told 22News the Belchertown Board of Health has instructed all residents to quarantine in their apartments and to wear face masks for the immediate future.

They said they will be notified once the quarantine is over. In the meantime, all residents and staff will be monitored for symptoms of the COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today