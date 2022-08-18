FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A summer celebration at Look Park Thursday in Florence geared towards getting children excited about local produce. The idea was to make food fun, giving children the chance to learn about what’s available in our area.

The event was hosted by Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, also known as CISA. Children were welcome to stop by and explore what’s local, whether it was taste testing different types of berries from Nourse Farms in Whately, or making salsa with local author of “Cooking Class” Deanna Cook.

Communications Coordinator of CISA Lisa Goodrich said parents sometimes run into challenges getting their children to try nutritious food, but events like these can be a good opportunity to get kids excited, “We believe there is so much great food being grown right here in the Valley, and if they can try a berry that’s been grown right here and it didn’t come from across the country in a truck, then maybe they would have more of an open mind.”

For dessert, children also got to enjoy free Crooked Stick Pops which also use local fruit. They are planning to host a similar event at Forest Park in Springfield and that should be sometime later this year.