FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a single motor vehicle crash on Sylvester Road in Florence Monday.

According to Northampton Police Department, police and fire rescue crews responded to Sylvester Road where they found a single car crash.

The driver was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for minor injuries.

Police issued a citation after determining that speed was allegedly a contributing factor.