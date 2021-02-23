City buildings in Easthampton remain closed to the public

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The buildings in the City of Easthampton remain closed to the public, such as City Hall, the Council of Aging, and public schools.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Easthampton Mayor’s Office, a state of emergency was declared on March 13 and remains in effect through June 30 by the Mayor and Board of Health.

All municipal services are ongoing and city employees are encouraged to work remotely as much as possible. Residents can schedule in-person appointments with departments of the city. The appointments will be held outside City Hall at 50 Payson Ave.

For additional services and to make an appointment visit easthamptonma.gov

Firearms licensing processing are suspended until further notice. The drug drop off boxes are also suspended however, the sharps dispensary container has relocated to the police department lobby.

The community meeting rooms remain closed to the public but the Public Safety Complex lobby at 32 Payson Avenue will continue to be accessible.