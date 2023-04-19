EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has ordered for the public parking spaces on Main Street to be allowed for use of outdoor dining space through November.

Restaurants interested in outdoor dining must apply to convert public parking into dining space. The form is available on the city’s website and should be emailed to jbagg@easthamptonma.gov. The city’s police, DPW, Mayor and Planning Department will review and approve the requests. Proposals must include the following:

A map of the area to be used

What materials will be used to separate areas from cars (with an emphasis on concrete barriers)

A timeline for how long they plan to use outdoor dining

Who will be managing the space as well as a trash management plan

Hours of operation

Once approved by city officials, outdoor dining can begin immediately. Applicants are responsible for all costs in the conversion. Concrete barriers will be required to separate from vehicles.

Outdoor dining in Easthampton will be allowed through November 30th.