EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Veterans Council of the City of Easthampton announced Monday the cancelation of this years Memorial Day Parade, due to major construction on the city’s main streets.

Members of the Veterans Council said in a letter Monday that they will be postponing this years parade, due to too many variables with the major construction on the City’s main streets. Also adding, it would be too much for the parade line up, the march for the parade participants, and also the spectators.

Even though the parade is canceled, the Veterans Council will be following through with the ceremonies at the four monuments at the city’s library at 11 a.m. on May 29.

The council plans to have a parade next year, and hopes for another great turnout.