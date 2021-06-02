City of Easthampton celebrates pride month

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has raised a rainbow flag at City Hall to celebrate National Pride Month.

The City aims to honor trailblazers, national and local people who stepped forward to give a voice to those underrepresented and to make space for LGBTQI community members.

In 2018, residents from the LGBTQI community and allies urged the City to formally recognize

National Pride Month and both the Mayor and City Council accepted the request and now recognize June as Pride Month and celebrate Pride Day on June 28.

A rainbow flag has been used historically to represent members who are part of the LGBTQI community and to honor and recognize the ongoing struggle for civil rights and equal

protection for all.

The City of Easthampton hopes to continue to aim for a just and inclusive city as well as a welcoming community.