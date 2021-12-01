City of Easthampton reduces tax rate for homeowners

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Easthampton will see a decrease in their tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022.

During a City Council Tax Classification Hearing, the Council took the Board of Assessors’ recommendation to adopt a single tax rate applying to all classes of property for FY2022. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Mayor LaChapelle’s office, the FY2022 tax rate is $16.53 per $1,000 of assessment, a reduction of $1.01 from the FY2021 rate of $17.54.

Total value of all Easthampton property is $1,967,497,770. There was an increase to the cost of Residential Improvements by approximately 8%, while the same costs remained consistent for Commercial, Industrial and Personal Property (CIP). The value of land remained steady and also unchanged.

The tax bills in Easthampton are mailed twice a year, saving taxpayers over $5,000 in postage and staff time.

The first FY2022 tax bills were due August 1 and November 1, 2021. The tax amount was calculated using the FY2021 tax rate of $17.54. The second FY2022 tax bills are due February 1 and May 1, 2022 will be adjusted using the new tax rate $16.53 and property values going back to July 1, 2021.

Tax abatement applications are due by February 1, 2021 in the Assessor’s Office located at 50 Payson Avenue.

