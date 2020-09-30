City of Easthampton seeking input from residents on open space and recreation planning

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is looking for input from residents to help guide the decisions about open space and recreation management.

The current plan dates back to 2013 and will need to be updated to help plan the growth over the next seven years. The plan is to assess the current status of recreation and conservation lands in the city and set goals and objectives.

The project will be guided by a steering committee:

John Mason (Parks and Recreation Director)

Cassie Trager (Conservation Agent)

Salem Derby (City Councilor)

Brenda Salyer (Planning Board member)

Jay Ryan (CPA & Conservation Commission member)

Marty Klein & Gerrit Stover (Pascommuck Conservation Trust)

Mary Lou Splain (resident)

“Easthampton residents want to get involved and understand daily operations of our government. This survey and community meeting opens the door resident engagement and helping us understand existing and future needs for our parks, trails, and open space preservation efforts”, said Mayor LaChapelle.

Residents may participate by filling out a survey online and/or attend the virtual session on November 5 at 6:00 p.m. The survey includes questions such as “where do you recreate”, “which areas do you think need improvement”, “where is land protection most important”, and more.

“We are trying hard to get the word out. We have funded a town-wide mailer to 9,000 households so residents and interested people know this project is underway and how to participate”, said City Planner Jeff Bagg.

For more information about the project visit https://easthamptonma.gov/osrp.