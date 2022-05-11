EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton has started a collection drive for the people of Ukraine. This was a grass roots effort, with concerned Ukrainian residents approaching local government to get this drive off the ground.

Residents in and around Easthampton do not have to look too far to help the people of Ukraine. There are now two donation boxes set up to collect donations.

One box is located in the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall on Payson Avenue and the other will be set up in the adjacent public safety complex. In addition to the collection boxes, people can get a link to an Amazon wish list on the city of Easthampton’s website.

Some of the items that are needed include medical supplies, hygiene products, water purification tablets children’s clothing and snacks. 22News asked Mayor LaChapelle why this effort appealed to the city.

“Because we knew it was going directly to our own neighbors, cities, friends, and the cities they come back to, it was really a very urgent and poignant need,” Mayor LaChapelle said.

The items collected will be delivered to the Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow and 100% of the donations will go directly to Ukraine. The mayor stated this collection is ongoing and will come to an end when the need subsides.