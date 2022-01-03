City of Easthampton swears in Mayor LaChapelle for third term

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton swore in the city’s mayor, Nicole LaChapelle, for her third term. Not only is this her third term as mayor, Mayor LaChapelle will be the first Easthampton mayor to serve a four-year term.

Monday’s inauguration ceremony was held in the city’s fire department garage. This was to allow for more air flow, and space between guests both to prevent spreading the virus.

City councilors and school committee members were sworn in before the Mayor addressed the crowd. She emphasized her thanks to other city officials and the community during the pandemic.

“I don’t say this lightly as I look at how many folks, we’re talking one in 10 people have gotten COVID,” Mayor LaChapelle said. “One in 602 people in our county have died from COVID.”

Easthampton Representative Daniel Carey did the opening and closing remarks for the ceremony. Both the City Council and School committee held their first meetings of the year Monday.