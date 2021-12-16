City of Easthampton to be more inclusive to women, minority-led businesses

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton is making an assertive effort to be more inclusive when doling out city contracts.

In a news release sent to 22News, the mayor’s office said it will make the contracting process more accessible to small, women, and minority-led businesses. They plan to make that happen by community outreach, making sure entrepreneurs of color know these contracts exist.

“As we know, there is no justice without economic justice. Increasing our engagement with entrepreneurs of color is critical. With the support and resources of the League of Cities, we have the opportunity to put our focus and attention to first understanding the barriers to participation in our procurement process and then to take action to remove those barriers.” said City Councilor Lindsey Rothschild.

Easthampton joins 59 other cities from across the U.S. that have made this commitment to inclusivity.