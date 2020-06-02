City of Easthampton to honor George Floyd, others lost to police brutality Thursday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton and police department Monday night released a statement regarding the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

In a joint statement, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and police Chief Robert Alberti said they “stand with other policing professionals and local governments across the Commonwealth and nation in strongly denouncing this egregious behavior and sending our deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”

Thousands of people across the county have been protesting for justice, the end to police brutality and criminal justice reform after video showed Floyd, a black man, crying for help while a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, resulting in his death.

Three other members of the police department were on site as the incident happened.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., the city will hold an “eight and a half kneel wherever you may be in Easthampton,” event “in memory of those all lost due to brutality and protest the death of George Floyd.”

You can read Mayor LaChapelle and Chief Alberti’s full statement below: