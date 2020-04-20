City of Northampton asking for donations of masks

In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, photo, provided by Christina Hunter, Briana Danyele sews cloth face masks that say “We Got This!” in her mother’s living room in Greer, S.C., which will be sent to health care workers. Legions of everyday Americans are sewing masks for desperate hospitals, nursing homes and homeless shelters amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic. (Christina Hunter via AP)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton Health Department is asking for donations of face coverings for those in need.

After the Health Department issued an order for all residents to wear face coverings when in public they have received over 2,500 requests for face coverings from residents, social service agencies, Police Departments, Fire Rescue Departments, and businesses.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital and the City of Northampton are looking for donations of masks to distribute to those in need. Face coverings can be simple and homemade, made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material without holes that cover the nose and mouth. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention provides instructions on how to make face coverings acceptable for distribution by the Health Department.

Residents who wish to donate face coverings should drop them off at Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s North Entrance, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information on where to drop off face coverings, visit Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s donations website here.

The city is also asking that the following donated items be dropped off in the yellow bin outside the Northampton Fire Department at 26 Carlon Drive: