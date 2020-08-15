City of Northampton hosts hazardous waste collection event

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Disposing of hazardous household products is a year round concern that requires active participation by everyone.

At the Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School parking lot, cars lined up quickly as the facility opened Saturday. For several hours, workers removed boxes full of disposal products, and emptied them into huge canisters to then be moved away for safe disposal.

Careful residents made certain to rid themselves of non-alkaline batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and mercury thermostats among other things.

Ann Korban of Westfield told 22News, “I was cleaning out my house and I came across a lot of things that I didn’t dispose of in my regular trash and I happened to time right with our hazardous waste disposal.”

Residents appreciated the Northampton Department of Public Works recognizing the need for coronavirus caution in the revised regulations for Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

“I think they’re doing a great job,” Korban continued. “They gave everybody an appointment sign, they reminded you to wear a mask, they asked that only one person come and they’ve got a really good set up.”

Time well spent getting rid of safety hazards to the home, without infringing on one’s rules for healthful living during this time where COVID-19 is still a threat.