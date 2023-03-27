NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several changes are in full effect following a ‘soft rollout’ phase of new parking changes, full enforcement begins 10 a.m. Monday.

After experts reviewed the parking system for Northampton in 2000, 2015 and 2022, the city has decided to make some changes that will hopefully make it possible for visitors of downtown to find parking where they want to go. The reviews determined Northampton has enough parking spaces but their system needs better management.

Key issues discovered were that hours of parking locations were not aligned with the times people actually parked downtown, incentives to park farther away from downtown were not good enough, and some visitors just weren’t aware of all the city’s parking options.

Changes made to the Northampton parking system

The time limits for some parking spots have been completely removed and others will have a time change:

Main Street and Crafts Avenue Two hour limits have been removed. Fees will increase to $1.50 per hour between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and $2 per hour between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fees will be $2 per hour between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Parking Lots and Street Parking Two hour limits have been removed. Fees have been reduced to $0.50 per hour between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fees increase to $1 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fees will be $1 per hour between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays. The following parking locations are affected by the above: Bridge Street (Hawley Street to the Post Office) Center Street Gothic Street Green Street Hawley Street King Street (Main Street to Trumbull Road) Market Street (Bridge Street to Union Street) Masonic Street Merrick Lane Old South Street Pearl Street Pleasant Street (Main Street to Holyoke Street) Round House Lot (first aisle) State Street (Main Street to St. Michael’s property) Strong Avenue (Main Street to Strong Ave Parking Lot) Strong Avenue Lot (except portion of lot facing rear of buildings) The Armory Street and Masonic Street lots will no longer have a three hour limit and the hourly rate is reduced to $0.50 per hour between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Hampton Avenue, James House, Old South Street (except the spaces in front of Maplewood Shops) and Round House (except first aisle) lots will no longer have a ten hour limit and the hourly rate is reduced to $0.25 per hour between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Strong Ave portion of the lot facing rear of buildings and West Street lot will no longer have a ten hour limit and the hourly rate will remain at $0.50 per hour between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The E.J. Gare Parking Garage rates will remain at $0.75 per hour with the first hour free. There is no time limit for parking in the garage and there is a $20 lost ticket fee. The monthly permit rate for the lower level of the garage will be increased from $90 a month to $110 a month.

The city’s parking enforcement has already begun issuing warnings and violations of these changes.