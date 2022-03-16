NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Agencies confirmed this week that the City of Northampton has strong credit and is energy efficient.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced the two distinctions. Bond-rating agency S&P Global Ratings awarded the city a AAA credit rating for the sixth year in a row citing the city’s sound fiscal planning, strong economic profile, and growing base among other factors.

“I am grateful for Standard & Poors’ recognition that Northampton’s tradition of sound fiscal planning and management continues under my administration,” shared Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, “I am deeply grateful for the strong financial position I inherited, and for the wise counsel of Finance Director Charlene Nardi as we plan Northampton’s next chapter. Once again, this rating will save the residents of Northampton hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest payments into the future.”

Additionally, Northampton has been certified as a Gold Level city for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the second-highest rating possible and a step up from their rating last year. The city received the maximum score in the “Natural Systems and Ecology” category for its robust outdoor spaces and also scored well in transportation and land use.

“I am incredibly proud that Northampton has received a Gold certification – the second-highest a community can receive,” said Mayor Sciarra. “While we are clearly a national leader, far ahead of the vast majority of communities, one of the most important goals for my time as Mayor is to help guide Northampton all the way to being carbon neutral according to our sustainability goals, and to earn a LEED Platinum certification.”