City of Northampton to celebrate First Night virtually

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Since 1985, First Night Northampton has welcomed thousands to ring in the new year, but this year due to COVID-19 much of the celebration will be going from the stage and the streets to your screens.

Instead of seeing the music in person, The Northampton Council will be live broadcasting all of the musical performances on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Twitch, and in Northampton on Comcast cable. The famous buttons will also not be offered as tickets to events.

First Night is usually a popular one for area restaurants. 22News spoke with Andrew Brow, owner of High Brow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar, which opened shortly before last year’s First Night. He said it was a big boost in his first year of business but knows that won’t likely be the case this year.

“It’s kind of expected,” Brow said. “This year has kind of been not the best for any business owner especially restaurants and bars.”

However, he hopes people still come out to have their last meal of the year the most 2020 way possible.

“We’re going to do it big still,” Brow continued. “Do it big, six feet apart with barriers, and make people safe and give them good food and a good experience.”

22News left messages for the Northampton Arts Council to see if any other changes will be made to the celebration but we have yet to hear back.