First Night event in Northampton still scheduled despite rise in COVID-19 cases

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Los Angeles has cancelled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID-19 concerns, and other cities across the country are considering the same. Despite rising cases, as of right now the city or Northampton says First Night is a go.

This is the 37th year of the festival. There will be over 60 artists at First Night 2022 and over 90 performances that go until midnight on the 31st. There will also be a fireworks display beginning at 6:15 p.m.

22News spoke with Steve Sanderson, a producer of the event, about what precautions will be in place to keep everyone safe, “We are asking everyone that can be to be vaccinated. If you cannot be vaccinated we’re asking for a negative PCR test. You can show these when you pick up your buttons at Thornes Marketplace at the First Night headquarters.”

Proceeds from First Night Northampton help fund arts programs in the city. In previous years, the city has been able to give out over $60,000 in grants to surrounding communities.