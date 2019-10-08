City Space receives half a million from anonymous donors

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – City Space in Easthampton received a $500,000 gift from anonymous donors.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a donor first wanted to pledge 250,000, but once they learned more about the impacts of their donation on the renovations, another donor decided to match the amount of 250,000.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to these donors for their generosity. This gift will have an immense impact on CitySpace and our plans for the future.” Burns Maxey, President of CitySpace

The donation will go towards the second floor of the historic building into a accessible performing arts and community space.