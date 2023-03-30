EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An open house in Easthampton gave locals a glimpse at the restoration being done at the old town hall.

CitySpace hosts a number of art galleries, live musical performances, and community events.

Currently, they are in the home stretch of a huge fundraising effort to get the old town hall restored. The focus right now is the second floor of the building and events like this open house are a perfect opportunity to recruit volunteers.

Burns Maxey, the President of CitySpace told 22News, “What we’re really looking to do is for this place to be for future generations for people to come to congregate, create, and make things happen for their community.”

CitySpace is hoping to finish the entryway to the second floor as well as install a new elevator once fundraising is complete.