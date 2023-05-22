EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Art enthusiasts and shoppers alike will have the opportunity to explore a vibrant showcase of creativity at the CitySpace Pop-Up Market on Thursday, June 8.

Taking place in the Blue Room at Old Town Hall during Easthampton’s Art Walk, the event will feature twenty different talented artists from across western Mass. from 5 to 8 p.m., visitors can browse through an array of one-of-a-kind gifts and creations, including clothing, cards, prints, paintings, pottery, photography, books, and more.

Photo courtesy of CitySpace Easthampton (Vendor pictured: Looky.Here)

From Springfield to Easthampton to Greenfield, these artisans represent the rich artistic diversity of the region. Artists such as Annaleah Moon Studios, Deborah Yaffe Mixed Media Art, Jennifer Ablard Photography, and The Art of Christina Gusek will be among the vendors showcasing their distinctive works.

Located at CitySpace on 43 Main Street in Easthampton, the pop-up market promises to be a treasure trove of unique finds, providing a valuable platform for local makers to share their creations with the community and generate connections.

Supported by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and the Mass Cultural Council, these events are a testament to the region’s commitment to supporting its creative economy.

Entry to the Pop-Up Market is free, allowing everyone to experience the talents of these skilled artists. The event will undoubtedly be an engaging and inspiring evening for art lovers and shoppers alike.