Clean up begins in Hampshire County following tropical storm

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– People began cleaning up in Hampshire County on Sunday evening after strong winds brought down trees.

“I came out here and there were trucks here and they said a large tree had fallen and broken a power pole,” Michael Berins from Amherst told 22News.

Branches sprawled across Fearing Street from Lincoln to Sunset Avenues. Berins has lived nearby for nearly 50 years. He said this all started when he heard a loud noise coming from down the street.

“The power went off it came back on again then it went off then finally it went off for a long time,” Berins said. And he was relieved the storm didn’t turn out to be as bad as originally anticipated.

According to Eversource, power should be back on for those impacted in the Amherst area by midnight on Sunday.