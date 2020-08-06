Clean-up equipment selling out fast after Tropical Storm Isaias

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Chainsaws have been a popular item, as western Massachusetts residents continue the cleanup from Tuesday’s storm.

22News visited Foster Farrar in Northampton Wednesday, which always seem to be a popular place to go to pick up the essentials after a large storm hits. Owner Carol Rescia said business picked up Wednesday afternoon with many looking for generators because of the thousands of power outages.

Unfortunately, to their surprise, they were sold out. But they had other popular items in stock.

“We have the bulk bag which is really nice for debris and they just come and take it away, which is good. We do not have any generators which have been some of our calls,” Rescia told 22News.

Most of the power outages from Tuesday’s storm was in Berkshire county, thanks to the combination of strong winds and heavy rain. Both Otis and Becket saw some of the most outages with upwards of 500 Eversource customers without power.

Springfield, Agawam, and Easthampton also saw high outages numbers.